Removing a dam on the Catt is (possibly) a good idea First there were the alewives, plankton-feeding pelagic baitfish that migrated… more
Playing God in the Great Lakesby Karl Weixlmann
Major Montana Access Winby Jonathan Wright
A major lawsuit regarding public access to fishing water that was in contention for nearly 20 years has been brought… more
New Bahamas Regulationsby Jonathan Wright
New regulations regarding the fly fishing industry are going into effect in the Bahamas, and predictably, questions and objections… more
A Pioneer Catch & Releaseby Jonathan Wright
A pioneer of the Catch – and – Release movement has died. Bud Lilly, 91, passed away peacefully on January… more
Rich Simms: Conservationist of the Yearby Ross Purnell, Editor
Wild Steelhead Coalition gets $10,000 from Sage, Redington, and RIO to pursue more protections for native PNW steelhead Fly Fisherman… more
The Hunt for Giant Mongolia Taimenby Ross Purnell, Editor
[This is an short excerpt from the feature story “The One Path” in the Feb.Mar. 2017 issue of Fly Fisherman…. more
Fly Fishing the Gunnison Country reviewby Jonathan Wright
A new guidebook to one of the most unique trout fisheries in the country has just been published, and it… more
Single Use Water Bottlesby Jonathan Wright
Any Fly Fisherman worth his stripes picks up trash when he or she is on the water. Apparently it’s in… more
Decreasing Mercury Levels In Bluefin Tunaby Jonathan Wright
Bluefin tuna in the north Atlantic are showing decreasing mercury levels over the last 25 years, and reduced industrial usage… more
Action alert! Mt. Polley mine disasterby Jonathan Wright
The Mt. Polley mine disaster of 2014 in British Columbia continues to be an unresolved catastrophe for local residents and… more
Tarpon Caviarby Capt. Bruce Chard
Florida’s insane palolo worm hatch Whether you’re dreaming about the world-famous salmonfly bonanza that sends Madison River rainbows into a… more
The Endless Hatchby Brett Wedeking
There is no “Off” season on California’s Yuba River After a long winter of frozen digits and fading visual acuity… more
SE Wildfires Threaten Angling Resourcesby Jonathan Wright
A spate of wildfires raging in wildlands and National Forests across western North Carolina, northern Georgia and northern Alabama are… more
2016 Holiday Gift Guideby Fly Fisherman
Check out our 2016 Holiday Gift Guide for the fly fisher in your life. ❱ Patagonia Sunshade Technical Hoody—This functional… more
The Totoababy Jonathan Wright
Ah, November. That time of year where American fishermen — outside of tailwater trout bums and winter steelhead junkies —… more
New Plan for the Snake River Salmonidsby Jonathan Wright
Federal fisheries managers recently unveiled a comprehensive plan to restore runs of Salmon and Steelhead in the Snake river drainage… more
NY Salmon Poaching Bust!by Jonathan Wright
On Wednesday, November 2, law enforcement officials made a midnight bust of a massive poaching infraction on one of New… more
Shoshone River Sediment Spillby Jonathan Wright
Another major man-made river disaster has occurred in the greater Yellowstone region, this time on the Shoshone River near Cody,… more
United States Stream Mapby Jonathan Wright
A fantastic new US stream map of the entire stream system in the continental United States has been released on… more
Peter Berntsen Fundraiserby Jonathan Wright
The Fly Fishing industry is known for environmental advocacy, a mindset that is an outgrowth of historical conservation. Social media… more